Mad River Investors Boosts Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Mad River Investors raised its position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Civeo makes up about 3.9% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mad River Investors owned 2.65% of Civeo worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get Civeo alerts:

Shares of Civeo stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,246. The stock has a market cap of $251.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $92,651.58. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $33,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,173 shares of company stock worth $4,574,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Civeo Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.