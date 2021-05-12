Mad River Investors Sells 460 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mad River Investors lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 57.7% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mad River Investors owned 0.70% of Texas Pacific Land worth $86,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $24.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,752.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,720. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,579.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,027.71. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

