Mad River Investors Sells 809 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mad River Investors decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 2.5% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 133.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

