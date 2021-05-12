Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Paul Caine Sells 15,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $462,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MGNI traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. 3,687,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,942. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MGNI. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

