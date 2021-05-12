Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.70. Maiden shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 175,814 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Maiden by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

