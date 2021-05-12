Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.35

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.35 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 166.40 ($2.17). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 161.45 ($2.11), with a volume of 3,353,601 shares trading hands.

EMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 158.44 ($2.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

In related news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Man Group Company Profile (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

