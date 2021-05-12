Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.57.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,645,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.