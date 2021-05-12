Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.07.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.