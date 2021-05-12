ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MANT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.02. The company had a trading volume of 171,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,004. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

