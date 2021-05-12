Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 19th (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences’ (NASDAQ:MRVI) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 19th. Maravai LifeSciences had issued 60,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,620,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.82. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $96,654,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

