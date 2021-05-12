Marc W. Booth Sells 4,573 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $26,157.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,104.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACTG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,403. The company has a market cap of $274.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 94.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,282,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 47,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Acacia Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

