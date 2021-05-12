Marlan D. Walker Sells 21,592 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) General Counsel Marlan D. Walker sold 21,592 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $22,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TXMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 7,049,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,178,189. The firm has a market cap of $401.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

