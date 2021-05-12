Maro Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Maro has a market cap of $218.66 million and approximately $139,588.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maro has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maro

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 939,172,117 coins and its circulating supply is 482,146,961 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

