Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Truist

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.16.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR traded down $5.77 on Wednesday, reaching $135.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,217. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day moving average of $132.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Marriott International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.