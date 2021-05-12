Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $67,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

MLM stock opened at $377.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

