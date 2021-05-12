MASQ (MASQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $388,762.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $388,762.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MASQ has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.46 or 0.00553528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00250461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003960 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.59 or 0.01205940 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00034127 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,758,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

