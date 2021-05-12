Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total value of $19,427,300.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,695,460,275.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,407 shares of company stock worth $56,280,679. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.12 on Wednesday, reaching $360.49. 36,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.96 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $357.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.10 and a 200-day moving average of $347.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

