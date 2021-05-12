Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 14193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Specifically, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

