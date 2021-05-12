MAV Beauty Brands Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAV Beauty Brands in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of MAV Beauty Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.13.

Shares of TSE:MAV opened at C$5.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of C$211.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$2.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

