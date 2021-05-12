Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 113.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises about 4.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 1.16% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $284,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.66. The stock had a trading volume of 67,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,041. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

