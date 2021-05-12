McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,013. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.99 and its 200-day moving average is $217.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.