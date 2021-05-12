mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.32

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.32 and traded as high as C$12.75. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 20,848 shares.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.87 million and a PE ratio of -19.48.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

