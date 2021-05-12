MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDVL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MedAvail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

