MediShares (MDS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and $1.27 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

