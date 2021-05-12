MEDNAX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,130 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,313% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

MEDNAX stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. MEDNAX has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $23,681,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.