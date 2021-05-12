Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.57

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $3.86. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF)

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

