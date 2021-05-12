MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%.

NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 87,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $583.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,690 shares of company stock worth $380,470. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

