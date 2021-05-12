Meme Trading 17.9% Lower This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $1,131.28 or 0.02133133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $31.68 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.69 or 0.00721603 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005678 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005485 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000730 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

