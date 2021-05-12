MenaPay (MPAY) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $1,072.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00083808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.77 or 0.01037255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00069577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00110829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060780 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.