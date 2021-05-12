Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.12. 64,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 147,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Mentor Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

