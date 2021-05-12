MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,057 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.27% of MercadoLibre worth $201,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $59.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,321.54. 7,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $746.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,633.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,530.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,599.69.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

