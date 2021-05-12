MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI opened at $1,381.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,530.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,599.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,633.34 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $746.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.