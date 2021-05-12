Mercury Price Tops $0.0333 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $26,917.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.86 or 0.00534138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.55 or 0.00249898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $675.78 or 0.01236763 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

