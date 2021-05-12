Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $2.06 million and $388,528.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00080969 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003110 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.30 or 0.00733568 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002942 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

