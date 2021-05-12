MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 580 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

NYSE:KSU opened at $308.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $128.80 and a one year high of $309.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

