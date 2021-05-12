Meta Achieves Market Cap of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00086929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $605.37 or 0.01214568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00115537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Meta Profile

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

