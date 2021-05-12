Metal Market Capitalization Reaches $238.30 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. Metal has a total market cap of $238.30 million and approximately $30.97 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $3.63 or 0.00006692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00083496 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00082340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.70 or 0.01016207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00110091 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

