Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Market Cap Reaches $27.00 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $27.00 million and $487,573.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

