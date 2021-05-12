Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,745 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Methanex worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $5,345,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Methanex’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

