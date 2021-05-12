MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MET. Argus increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.
Shares of MET stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
