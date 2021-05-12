MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MET. Argus increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.