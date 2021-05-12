Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.78

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.78 and traded as high as C$58.34. Metro shares last traded at C$58.18, with a volume of 509,693 shares trading hands.

MRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Metro to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

