Metromile (MILE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Metromile to post earnings of ($9.57) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILE opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. Metromile has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

MILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Metromile in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Metromile in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

