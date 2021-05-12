Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.43. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 39,430 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

