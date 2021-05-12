Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 11,617 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after acquiring an additional 854,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,181,000 after purchasing an additional 791,268 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,941,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WY opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

