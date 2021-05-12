Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 3,754 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,815. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.