Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

