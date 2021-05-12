Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 53,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,576 shares of company stock valued at $19,687,650 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMN stock opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $128.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

