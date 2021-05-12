Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.52.

BABA opened at $224.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $607.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.