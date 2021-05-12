Meyer Handelman Co. Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Campbell Soup by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Campbell Soup by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Campbell Soup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPB stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.58.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

