Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,102,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

